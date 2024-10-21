Bradley C. Giglio Recognized In The 2025 Edition Of Best Lawyers In America®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Bradley C. Giglio, a Partner at Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices, has been named one of the Best Lawyers in America for 2025. This is the second year in the row that Bradley C. Giglio has been recognized by Best Lawyers®.

Our DuPage County law firm is proud to recognize Attorney Giglio for his impressive accomplishments. Attorney Giglio has brought his experience winning jury trials as a criminal prosecutor, his experience winning appeals at the State and Appellate Courts, and having interned with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Judge Advocate General Corps to Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices.

For over 40 years, Best Lawyers has been esteemed by both legal professionals and the public as a premier benchmark for legal integrity and distinction in the United States. Consequently, being recognized by Best Lawyers is a testament to exceptional practice. The 2025 edition reached a historic milestone with over 250,000 voters having participated in their voting process since they began asking the very best:“If you are unable to take a case, how likely would you be to refer your client to this lawyer?” To create the awards over 23 million evaluations were analyzed including a record breaking 3 million responses from this year alone.

In addition to Best Lawyers, Mr. Giglio has earned numerous awards throughout his legal career including Super Lawyers, DuPage County Pro Bono Service Award, Avvo Client's Choice Award, and Elite Lawyer. With over two decades of trial experience, he has successfully argued cases in appellate courts, tried divorce and custody cases, represented clients facing deportation in Immigration Court, and defended against felony and misdemeanor charges in both federal and state courts.

About Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices

Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices was established 45 years ago and has been providing exceptional legal services to clients throughout Illinois ever since. Led by managing partners Steven H. Mevorah and Bradley C. Giglio, the firm provides high-quality, client-focused services from its three offices in Lombard, Bloomingdale, and Naperville. Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices helps clients facing legal challenges involving divorce, family law , personal injury , workers' compensation, criminal defense, and immigration.

Bradley C. Giglio and Steven H. Mevorah partnered up to bring exceptional legal services to their clients. Mr. Mevorah has been recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2015 and an Elite Lawyer since 2018. In 2020, he was awarded the Martindale-Hubbel Client-Champion Silver distinction. Attorney Mevorah's 40 years of litigation experience and client-focused approach play a significant role in the firm's success.

At Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices, our attorneys have expansive legal knowledge covering several practice areas, including personal injury, family law, criminal defense, and immigration. If you are looking for an attorney to advocate on your behalf, contact our firm today at 630-932-9100 or visit our site at: for a FREE INITIAL CONSULTATION.

