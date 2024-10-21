Industrial Iot Leader Blues' Partnership Network Welcomes 20+ Accredited Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, System Integrators and Solution Providers have been bogged down with significant challenges in connecting sensors to the analytics and data integration solutions their customers require. Earlier this year Blues announced the launch of the Blues Partner that has now welcomed over fifty partners – all benefiting from Blues' innovative products that simplify the connection of devices to the cloud.

Blues Partner Network

Continue Reading

Blues' simplified line of embedded intelligence products provide a low-cost and secure way to connect any device over Cellular, Wi-Fi, Satellite, and/or LoRa. By reducing development and deployment complexity, Blues empowers solutions providers to shorten development timelines significantly, enhance their return on investment, and improve customer satisfaction.

Today, enterprise businesses have access to a vast array of analytics tools and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, which can help tackle the critical challenges of climate change, improve operational efficiency, and boost competitiveness. However, the complexity in choices surrounding IIoT solutions often stifles adoption. The Blues Partnership Network addresses these challenges head-on.

Partners like 42 Technology, Byte Lab, Chronova Engineering Ltd, Edge Impulse, Geocene, HAE Innovations, Ignion, INDUSTRIA, IRNAS, LogiSync, Losant IoT, ObjectSpectrum, Optimotion, Oratek SA, Prodigy, Professional Software Associates, Qubitro, Resolute Software, Sabhya Technologies, Sento, SpinDance, The Things Industries, Tres Astronautas, and VROEGH Designs are now equipped with comprehensive commercial, go-to-market, and technical support. The Blues Partnership Network has enabled them to accelerate their businesses through a supported technical onboarding process, hands-on support from their product and sales teams, and access to their accreditation programs.

By deepening their knowledge of the Blues platform, partners can showcase their expertise to potential customers, while exploring new markets and new business possibilities with co-marketing and co-selling opportunities. Together, we're poised to transform industries and protect our planet's future.

For more information about Blues Partnership Network and our partners visit .

About Blues



Every individual has the power to make a positive impact. At Blues, our mission is to improve the world around us by equipping communities and businesses with the ability to retrieve data from the physical world using embedded intelligence that is speedy, secure, sustainable, simple, and scalable.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently build reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value through IoT-driven data intelligence. Our customers securely and reliably send and receive information to and from their devices anytime, anywhere, allowing them to utilize their data to improve business operations and cut costs. This is made possible by our flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, which work in concert to simplify the challenge of IoT connectivity.

Organizations worldwide, from systems integrators to hardware manufacturers, comprise a rich ecosystem of partners, building with Blues and benefitting from operational efficiency, enhanced customer experience and new revenue stream. Follow Blues on LinkedIn,

YouTube ,

Instagram,

and X.

SOURCE Blues

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED