Japan, EU Fms Vow To Deepen Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his European Union (EU) counterpart Josep Borrell on Monday confirmed that the Japan-EU relationship is stronger than ever.

Vowing to further cooperation on a wide range of areas, including security during their 15-minute teleconference, both top diplomats affirmed that they will closely cooperate with each other on tackling situations in the Middle East and security situations in Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, according to a Japanese foreign statement.

Iwaya and Borrell, who is EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also shared the recognition that the security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable, it said.

Iwaya said Japan and the EU are strategic partners that uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and to address together common challenges that the international community is facing. (end)

