Japan, EU Fms Vow To Deepen Coop.
Date
10/21/2024 8:04:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TOKYO, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his European Union (EU) counterpart Josep Borrell on Monday confirmed that the Japan-EU relationship is stronger than ever.
Vowing to further cooperation on a wide range of areas, including security during their 15-minute teleconference, both top diplomats affirmed that they will closely cooperate with each other on tackling situations in the Middle East and security situations in Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, according to a Japanese foreign Ministry statement.
Iwaya and Borrell, who is EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also shared the recognition that the security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable, it said.
Iwaya said Japan and the EU are strategic partners that uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and to address together common challenges that the international community is facing. (end)
mk
MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108802555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.