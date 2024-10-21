Lasalle Achieves Seven 5-Star Ratings In 2024 GRESB Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Management ("LaSalle"), the global investment manager, today announces its results from the 2024 GRESB assessment, an industry-recognized global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmark for asset managers.

Eighteen of the firm's funds and separate accounts, domiciled across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, participated in the 2024 assessment, of which seven achieved a 5-star rating and five achieved a 4-star rating. Six of the firm's funds ranked in the top three within their sector peer groups, with both LaSalle Canada Property Fund and LaSalle China Logistics Venture earning first place within their respective sector peer groups.

Those LaSalle funds that achieved a 4 or 5-star rating in the 2024 GRESB assessment are listed below:



LaSalle Asia Opportunity Fund V

LaSalle Asia Opportunity Fund VI

LaSalle Asia Venture Trust

LaSalle Canada Property Fund

LaSalle China Logistics Venture

LaSalle Encore+

LaSalle E-REGI

LaSalle Japan Property Fund

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT LaSalle Property Fund

Julie Manning, Global Head of Climate and Carbon, LaSalle commented : "LaSalle is committed to delivering upon our clients' sustainability goals in ways that also drive investment performance, and these impressive results reflect this effort. As performance drivers, sustainability factors are key to our corporate strategy in addition to being a focus throughout our investment process. As such, we will continue to embed sustainability further into each function across our operations and maintain our position as a leader in the industry."

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$84.8 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q2 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit ,

and LinkedIn.

Investing today. For tomorrow.

Contact

Drew McNeill, LaSalle Investment Management

Email

[email protected]

Telephone

+33 (0) 6 23 50 50 21

SOURCE LaSalle Investment Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED