BITS Design School opens admissions for B Des (Hons) 2025 intake

Bengaluru, 21st October 2024 – BITS Design School (BITSDES) has commenced admissions to the second cohort of its 4-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme. Applications for admission in 2025 open on 21-Oct-2024 and continue till 31-Jan-2025.

With an overall Humanity Centred Design approach, the programme offers five pathways - Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UX/UI), Design Research and Insights, Experience Design, and Visual Design. BITS Design school bridges theory with practice, with deep industry integration and structured mentorship by design professionals right from the first year of the programme.

Applicants will need to provide scores of either NID DAT Prelims, UCEED, or the BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT). The BITSDAT test is scheduled between 31-Mar to 5-Apr-2025. The long list based on test scores will be declared by 14-Apr-2025, after which a portfolio evaluation round will be conducted between 21-Apr to 28-Apr, 2025, followed by online interviews between 2-May to 12-May, 2025.

Ms. Nandita Abraham, Dean, BITS Design School, said, "BITS Design School is a transformative space that seeks to build a diverse and talented cohort that can take forward its philosophy of design as a trans-disciplinary endeavour. We see designers as agents of change who can partner with business, technology, and society, to work on meaningful products and outcomes. The strong industry connections and entrepreneurial culture that comes from the BITS Pilani legacy nurtured over 60 years will be pivotal in realising our vision and in shaping our students’ careers”

With celebrated design leaders on its advisory board, BITS Design School has already made a mark in the design space with industry engagements and collaborations – the Don Norman tour at Bengaluru (in partnership with DesignUp), at Pune (with Association of Designers India), and at Delhi (with Lopez Design). The School hosted the Care-Value-Place conference, curated by John Thackara at its Mumbai campus in collaboration with RMIT, Melbourne, an initiative that applied design principles to community projects on sustainability and inclusivity. The school has a collaboration with Aalto University for curriculum design and annual review, and free mover student exchanges. Art & design at Aalto is ranked #6 globally by QS Rankings. A collaboration with Arizona State University will engage on student and faculty exchange, joint research programmes and projects.







