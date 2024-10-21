Trump says he issues warning to Putin with attack on Moscow

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, presidential candidate Donald made provocative claims regarding his past communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump asserted that he threatened to launch a military strike on Moscow if initiated an attack on Ukraine. This revelation came during a discussion about whether he would consider using military force in response to a potential blockade of Taiwan by China.



Trump expressed confidence in his relationship with both Xi Jinping of China and Putin, suggesting that both leaders respect him due to his unpredictable nature. "He knows I’m f**king crazy," Trump said, referring to Xi. When discussing his interactions with Putin, Trump recounted a specific moment where he warned the Russian president, "Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, you’re not even going to believe it." He claimed to have further stated, “I’m going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow… We’re friends. I don’t want to do it, but I have no choice.”



According to Trump, Putin initially reacted in disbelief, responding with “no way.” Trump replied with determination, asserting, “Way. You’re going to be hit so hard, and I’m going to take those f**king domes right off your head,” a reference seemingly directed at the Kremlin’s iconic architectural features.



It’s important to note that Trump’s presidency ended in early 2021, which was more than a year before Russia commenced its military operation in Ukraine. Public records indicate that Trump last spoke with Putin in 2020. Despite claims made by journalist Bob Woodward that the two may have communicated multiple times since Trump left office, both the Trump campaign and the Kremlin have denied these assertions.



Trump's statements have ignited discussions about his foreign policy approach and the implications of his rhetoric, especially as the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve with tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO. As the presidential race heats up, Trump's remarks may play a significant role in shaping voter perceptions regarding his capabilities and intentions in dealing with international adversaries.

