Man's Body Pulled From Rubble In Zaporizhzhia, 14 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the body of a man was recovered from the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian strike.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“The body of a dead man was taken out of the rubble in Zaporizhzhia . Fourteen injured, three of them in serious condition, and one dead man - these are the consequences of an enemy attack on the regional center,” Fedorov wrote.

Work on fixing the consequences continues.

As Ukrinform reported, nine people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian morning attack on October 21. Two are in serious condition, five are in moderate condition, and two more received medical assistance and will be treated at home.

As of 11:00 a.m., more than ten damaged high-rise building and more than ten private sector households were reported. A pre-school and a dormitory were also damaged.