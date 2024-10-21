Corporate People News In Brief (October 21, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - S&P Global has announced the of Christina Twomey to chief communications officer, effective November 1st. Twomey will also lead the office of the CEO as Martina L. Cheung takes on the role of president and CEO. Twomey has been instrumental in shaping S&P Global's communications strategy, overseeing relations, crisis management, and internal communications. Her team works closely with external stakeholders to enhance S&P Global's engagement and deliver value to customers. Twomey joined the company in 2015 as head of external communications of S&P Global Market Intelligence.



LONDON, ONTARIO - Sernova, a regenerative medicine company, has appointed Marylyn Rigby as chief communications officer and David Burke as VP of investor relations. Rigby brings a wealth of experience in branding, corporate communications, and biotech and health tech marketing. She will lead Sernova's comprehensive communication strategies, enhance marketing initiatives, and strengthen media relationships. Burke, with his extensive background in investor communications and financial markets, will ensure transparent and effective dialogue with current and prospective investors.



CAMBRIDGE, MA - Sage Therapeutics has expanded Vanessa Procter's role to senior VP of corporate affairs. In addition to her current responsibilities in corporate communications, government affairs, and patient advocacy, Procter will now oversee investor relations. Procter has been with Sage for over five years, most recently serving as senior VP of external affairs.



