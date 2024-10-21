Mini-bus accident in Afghanistan leaves driver dead, injures 14 commuters

(MENAFN) A tragic accident in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province resulted in the death of a mini-bus driver and injuries to 14 commuters on Sunday night. Provincial police spokesperson Mohammad Yunus Yusufzai reported that the mini-bus plunged into a ravine, highlighting reckless driving as the cause of the incident. The driver lost his life instantly due to the crash, while several passengers were hospitalized with injuries, some of which are considered critical.



The police official emphasized that the carelessness of the driver led to this tragic event, underscoring the dangers of reckless driving on Afghanistan's roads. The injured individuals were taken to a hospital in the nearby Nangarhar province for treatment, where medical staff are working to provide the necessary care to those in critical condition.



This unfortunate incident follows another serious traffic accident that occurred last week in central Daykundi province, which claimed three lives and left 11 others injured. Such accidents highlight ongoing concerns about road safety in Afghanistan, where reckless driving remains a significant issue.



Authorities continue to call for greater awareness and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies on the roads. The loss of life and injuries resulting from these accidents serve as a somber reminder of the need for improved driving practices and road safety measures across the country.

