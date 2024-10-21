Israeli Occupation Intensifies Raids On Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli air force committed a massacre that claimed the lives of 73 Palestinians in Beit Lahia and launched a series of violent raids on northern Gaza, as the war entered its 380th day.





In light of the extermination campaign in the northern Gaza Strip, the occupation continues to starve the residents who insisted on staying in their homes in this area and prevent the entry of aid to them, especially in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun, while the sector faces a devastating crisis.





On Sunday, the of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed 7 massacres against civilians, of which 84 dead and 158 injured arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours. It added that several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them.





In light of the massacres in the past hours, the toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 42,603 ​​dead and 99,795 wounded since October 7, 2023.





For his part, Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of dozens, and called for an end to attacks on civilians and urged the protection of displaced Palestinians.





Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the Israeli occupation is“racing against time in its massacres and atrocities that it commits around the clock,” adding that“Arab silence and international inability have encouraged this criminal fascist enemy to commit more crimes and massacres, to empty the northern Gaza Strip of its residents.”





In a statement commenting on the Beit Lahia massacre, the movement called on Arab and Islamic countries, the United Nations and relevant international bodies to“take effective action to stop this holocaust committed by the neo-Nazis, which will have major repercussions on the security and peace of the region.”





The movement also called on“the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to exert more pressure on the regimes and international organizations to leave the box of condemnation and denunciation and assume their responsibility in stopping this holocaust.”





On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced targeting a military bulldozer of the“D9” type with a“Yassin 105” shell in the Faluja area west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.





For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced shelling with heavy mortar shells a gathering of occupation soldiers in the“Netzarim” axis, which separates the northern areas of the Gaza Strip from the southern areas.





On the Lebanese front, the Israeli occupation army continued its aggression on Lebanon for the twenty-eighth consecutive day, leaving behind more dead and wounded. The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the past two days of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon reached 36 dead and 204 wounded, bringing the number of dead since the beginning of the aggression to 2,448, and the number of wounded to 11,471.





In return, Hezbollah intensified its strikes on the sites, bases, and locations of the occupation army and its northern settlements, targeting the home of the occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, northern Israel, with a drone, without him being present there.





The party also announced that it had moved to a“new and escalating phase in the confrontation,” and revealed that the death toll among the occupation forces that penetrated by land amounted to about 55 dead and more than 500 wounded from the officers and soldiers of the Israeli enemy army, in addition to the destruction of 20 Merkava tanks, the destruction of four military bulldozers, an armoured vehicle, and an armoured personnel carrier, and the downing of two“Hermes 450” drones.