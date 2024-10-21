Top 7 Must-Visit Theme Parks Around The World

Entry ticket:

Starts at 208 AED

If you are a fan, you will get an extremely excellent feeling in the Real Madrid World. It is the world's first football theme park. There are 18 attractions and you will have the best food experience. It has thrilling rides, interactive zones, and merchandise for football fans. In this theme park, you will get exciting rides, a training pitch for football fans, and more. The Real Madrid world has record-breaking roller coasters and lively themed restaurants, which will blow your mind. You can check out many of these activities on popular platforms like Headout, MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip. Choose the activities you want to experience and use promo codes during checkou to take advantage of instant savings.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Timing: 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM every day

Entry ticket:

Start from 278 AED

Ranking fifth in the Forbes magazine list of the top 10 amusement parks in the world, Garland Park offers 40+ rides and real attractions for kids and adults. You can enjoy optional access to see the aquarium. Experience the amazing rides, such as Jumanji, Mammut, Blue Tornado, and many more, that will quench your thirst for excitement. Gardaland is the eighth most popular theme park in Europe. Here you can experience a show in which you can explore the legendary ship of ingenious Captain Nemo.

Location: Gardaland, Via Derna, 4, 37014 Castelnuovo d/G Verona, Verona

Timing: Monday-10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Weekend- 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Entry ticket:

Start from 193 AED

We've all grown up watching Disney Channel and have one or more favourite Disney characters. Disneyland Paris offers you magical shows, parades, fireworks, and thrilling roller coaster rides. In Disneyland, you cross paths with your favourite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters, which will blow your mind now and then. This theme park has a wide network of tunnels and corridors known as 'utilidors', which allow employees to discreetly maintain the magical experience. Disneyland Paris is fun for all ages. It has a golf course, resorts, hotels, shopping, dining, and entertainment complexes, which makes it more interesting. Moreover, you can enjoy Disneyland Paris for 1/2/3/4 days, according to your preferences.

Location: Bd de parc, 77700 Coupvray, France

Timing: 9:30 to 11:00 PM every day

Entry ticket: Start from 225 AED

With the inclusion of the backdrop of Mount Fuji, you will get flexible ticket options and a customizable adventure experience package. This theme park is a true value for fun and unlimited access to rides. Moreover, it has a three-month validity for the adventure for the Freedom Plan, which you can use whenever you wish. Here you will experience the parks and the extremely scary Labyrinth of Fear, which is one of the longest and scariest haunted houses in the world. Also, the theme park has Thomas Land for kids, which is themed around Thomas and Friends, as well as a Lisa et Gaspard town, which will immerse you in Lisa et Gaspard's world. You can choose from the full-day pass of thrills or an after-pass for post-lunch fun. Also, you can experience a 360° vertical rotation at the panic clock and other 4D at Eejanaika, and more.

Location:

5 Chome-6-1 Shinnishihara, Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi 403-0017, Japan

Timing: 9 AM to 5 PM every day

Entry Tickets: Start from 128 AED

Explore the world of magical adventures, mesmerizing live shows, and thrilling rides in the backdrop of Seville's rich history.

Isla Mágica was once the site of the World Expo in 1992. Here you will discover the six themes of the golden age, such as Amazon, the lost city, El Dorado, and more. You can sail on the Barbarossa ship, ride the Wild Jaguar roller coaster, and drift along the jungle river. This is an extreme adventure theme park, which will gain access to additional live shows such as Pirates Battle on the Lake in 40 cinemas that will take you to the world of Mayans.

Location:

Isla Mágica,Pavilion of Spain, s/n, 41092 Seville, Spain

Timings:

Friday 4 PM to 11 PM and start on weekend 11 AM to 10 PM

Entry Tickets: Start from 96 AED

Legoland Windsor Resorts is the perfect destination for a family outing in London. Here you will find an array of attractions, thrilling rides, and entertainment for all ages. It features over 55+ rides and shows across 150 acres of parkland. Here you can experience a submarine to discover the lost city, ride a dragon in a medieval castle, and have fun at the Brick, where you can showcase your creativity with your family by building masterpieces with hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks. It is fun for adults as well, where you can enhance your experience by upgrading your ticket and enjoying golf or travel on round-trip transfers from London.

Location: LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, Winkfield Rd, Windsor SL4 4AY, United Kingdom

Timings: 10 AM to 6 PM every day

Entry Ticket: Start from 163 AED

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now