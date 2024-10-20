Lebanon Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes Jump To 2,464

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 20 (KUNA) --The death toll from Israeli raids on various areas and towns in Lebanon jumped to 2,464 people, while the raids on the southern suburb of the capital Beirut continued.

In a statement, Lebanese Emergency Center said that the raids by the Israeli occupation on various areas of Lebanon have led to the demise of 2,464 people and the injury of 11,530 others.

In a related context, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli occupation air force launched successive raids targeting the branch of the (Al-Qard Al-Hassan) Foundation in the Al-Salam neighborhood and Burj Al-Barajneh in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, causing significant material damage.

Earlier, the Lebanese army announced the death of three soldiers following an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon.

Since October 2023, Lebanon has been under attack, but in the recent days, Israel stepped up an unprecedented pace of airstrikes and artillery shelling to target Beirut, which resulted in killing and injuring thousands of Lebanese people, in addition to forcing over million to flee their homes. (Pickup previous)

