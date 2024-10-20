Biologics Contract Development Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biologics Contract Development Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Biologics Contract Development Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The biologics contract development market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.94 billion in 2023 to $7.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biologics market growth, rise in biopharmaceuticals, complexity of biologics, patent expirations, cost efficiency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Biologics Contract Development Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The biologics contract development market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digitalization and data analytics, risk management, flexibility and scalability, burgeoning investment in r&d, precision medicine and personalized therapies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Biologics Contract Development Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Biologics Contract Development Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the biologics contract development market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to an illness that lasts for a year or longer that requires ongoing medical attention. The rise in chronic disease cases is increasing the demand for developing novel drugs, including biologics, thereby promoting the biologics contract development market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Biologics Contract Development Market Growth?

Key players in the market include WuXi Biologics, Abzena Ltd., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, KBI Biopharma, AGC Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, LakePharma Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bionova Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, STC Biologics, Siegfried Evionnaz SA, BioAgilytix Labs Inc., Samsung BioLogics, Forge Biologics, Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., AbbVie Inc., Cytovance Biologics, Emergent BioSolutions, Eurofins CDMO, Meridian Life Science Inc., Merck Group, Patheon N.V., ProBioGen AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Sartorius AG, Syngene International Limited, Vibalogics GmbH, Yposkesi, ZymoGenetics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Biologics Contract Development Market Size?

Major companies operating in the biologics contract development are focusing on integrating data analytics to biologics contract development process. Major companies are integrating of digital technologies and data analytics in biologics development processes for improved process monitoring, data analysis, and decision-making, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

How Is The Global Biologics Contract Development Market Segmented?

1) By Source: Microbial, Mammalian, Others Soruces

2) By Indication: Oncology, Immunological disorders, Cardiovascular disorders, Hematological disorders, Others Indications

3) By Product Service: Cell Line Development, Process Development, Others Product Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Biologics Contract Development Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biologics Contract Development Market Definition

Biologics contract development refers to companies that provide biologics development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical corporations on a contract basis. The biologics contract development is used to outsource the manufacturing of biologics on contracts to focus on the marketing, R&D, and branding of products.

Biologics Contract Development Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global biologics contract development market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Biologics Contract Development Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biologics contract development market size, biologics contract development market drivers and trends and biologics contract development market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2024



Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report 2024



Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.