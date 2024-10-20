(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 16:00 on October 20, 1,142,000 voters voted in the presidential election in Moldova, which is 39% of those registered in the electoral lists.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NewsMaker with reference to the data of the CEC of Moldova.

It is noted that“the are considered to have taken place.”

At the same time, the turnout in these elections is higher than in the first round of 2020. Then, by this hour, 927,000 voters included in the lists (33% of those included in the lists) had voted.

It is noted that voting has already ended at polling stations in Japan and China.

According to the CEC, 957,000 of those on the lists, or 32.11% of voters, took part in the referendum on EU accession by 15:00.

accuses Russians of creating artificial lines at polling station

As Ukrinform reported, Moldova is holding presidential elections and a constitutional referendum on the country's European integration on Sunday.

Photo: NewsMaker