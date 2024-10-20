USPS, mail carriers sign tentative contract includes air-conditioned trucks

(MENAFN) Approximately 200,000 mail carriers in US have reached a tentative contract agreement with the U.S. Postal Service that includes backdated pay raises and a commitment to provide air-conditioned trucks for workers. This new agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, is set to run through November 2026. Letter carriers have been operating without a new contract since their previous one expired in May 2023, continuing to work under the terms of the old agreement in the interim.



Both the union and the Postal Service expressed their satisfaction with the deal, which was announced on Friday. Brian Renfroe, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, stated, “Both sides didn’t get everything they wanted. But by bargaining in good faith, we ended with an agreement that meets our goals and rewards our members.” He emphasized that the Postal Service had to acknowledge the contributions of its members to both the organization and the American public.



The new contract includes several enhancements, such as an increase in top pay and a reduction in the time required for new workers to reach that pay level. Renfroe credited Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and his deputy for their cooperative approach throughout the negotiation process. The Postal Service indicated that the agreement aligns with its 10-year “Delivering for America” mission to modernize its operations and adapt to evolving customer needs.



As part of the agreement, all city carriers will receive three annual pay increases of 1.3 percent each by 2025, with some increases being retroactive from November 2023. Workers will also benefit from both retroactive and future cost-of-living adjustments. Furthermore, the Postal Service has committed to making every effort to equip mail trucks with air-conditioning systems.



This summer, the Postal Service began deploying new electric delivery vehicles that come with air-conditioning, a significant improvement over older vehicles that lack modern safety features and are known for frequent breakdowns and even fires. While the new trucks may not be aesthetically pleasing, they have received positive feedback from letter carriers who appreciate the upgrades.

MENAFN20102024000045015839ID1108799227