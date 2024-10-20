OIC Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Horrific Massacre On Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Sunday the horrific massacre committed by the Israeli in Gaza Strip's Beit Lahia, which resulted in the murder of more than seventy Palestinians and the injury of dozens.

In a statement, the OIC considered this an extension of thousands of massacres, crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing that Palestinians have been subjected to in brazen violation of all international agreements, such as the UN's resolutions and relevant orders of the International Court of Justice.

The OIC stressed that the continuation and escalation of war crimes, destruction, starvation, and prevention of delivery of humanitarian aid is shameful towards all of humanity, they are calling on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for all its crimes and to end the impunity.

They reaffirmed their call on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and enforce an immediate ceasefire, provide international protection for the Palestinian people and ensure the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip. (end)

