Hezbollah announces increase to ‘new phase’ of war

(MENAFN) The Lebanese group Hezbollah has announced that its military engagement with Israel is shifting into a “new phase” in response to the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. This declaration comes as tensions in the region continue to rise, particularly following Israel’s intensified military operations against Hamas after the group's deadly incursion into Israeli territory in October 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,100 Israeli fatalities and more than 200 hostages taken.



Hezbollah has significantly increased its missile strikes on Israel since the onset of these operations, reflecting a broader strategy of retaliation. Recent violent incidents, including a series of explosions from hand-held pagers and radios in Lebanon, have resulted in numerous casualties among both Hezbollah militants and civilians. While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for these attacks, many analysts suggest that Israeli intelligence may be involved. This has been followed by extensive Israeli airstrikes and a limited ground offensive in southern Lebanon that began earlier this month.



According to Lebanese authorities, over 2,000 individuals have lost their lives due to Israeli assaults on the country since last October. In light of these developments, Hezbollah issued a statement on Thursday confirming its transition to an “escalatory phase” in its confrontation with Israel. The group warned that this shift would be evident in upcoming events, with rocket launches reportedly increasing in frequency and precision.



Hezbollah also cautioned that it has mobilized “hundreds of fighters” ready to respond to any potential Israeli ground incursions into southern Lebanese villages. This heightened state of alert underscores the escalating tensions in the region, as both sides prepare for further confrontations.



As the situation evolves, the ramifications for regional stability remain uncertain, with the potential for further violence and a broader conflict looming on the horizon.

