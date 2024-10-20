NATO rejects backing Ukraine’s N-Korea allegations

(MENAFN) Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that the alliance cannot verify claims regarding the presence of North Korean military personnel allegedly fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. This statement comes in the wake of assertions made by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who accused North Korea of supplying both weapons and to support Moscow’s military efforts.



During a press briefing on Wednesday, Rutte responded to inquiries from the National News Agency of Ukraine about these troubling reports. He acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, saying, “I cannot confirm these reports, but obviously they are concerning.” He emphasized NATO's condemnation of the increasing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, reiterating that the organization cannot currently validate the claims regarding North Korean troops in Ukraine.



Zelensky, addressing the Ukrainian parliament, mentioned that the country’s intelligence services had corroborated the supply of military resources and personnel from North Korea to Russia. He urged Ukraine's allies to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang in response to these developments.



The notion of North Korean forces potentially engaging in the conflict on the side of Russia has also been highlighted by South Korea. Recently, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun remarked during a parliamentary session that North Korea could indeed deploy troops to assist Russia, especially after signing a mutual security treaty with Moscow. He suggested that such an action is “highly likely” and indicated that there may have already been casualties among North Korean soldiers in the ongoing conflict.



The Kremlin, however, has dismissed these allegations, calling claims about North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine a “hoax.” This ongoing discourse reflects the complex and evolving dynamics of international involvement in the Ukraine conflict, with implications for global security and geopolitical relations. As NATO continues to monitor the situation, the lack of confirmed evidence regarding North Korean troops remains a critical point of discussion among allied nations.

