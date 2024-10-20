NNA: Israeli Occupation Air Raids On S. Beirut Kill 7 People
Date
10/20/2024 3:04:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- At least seven people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli Occupation air raids on various areas in Lebanon.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said Sunday that the Israeli occupation army aircraft continued their violent raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The occupation aircraft targeted the city of Nabatieh with seven violent air strikes, the agency added.
Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on various Lebanese regions, causing great human and material losses and displacing hundreds of thousands from their homes. (end) cbc
MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108798860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.