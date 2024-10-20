NNA: Israeli Occupation Air Raids On S. Beirut Kill 7 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- At least seven people were killed and several others in an Israeli air raids on various areas in Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said Sunday that the Israeli occupation aircraft continued their violent raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The occupation aircraft targeted the city of Nabatieh with seven violent air strikes, the agency added.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on various Lebanese regions, causing great human and material losses and displacing hundreds of thousands from their homes. (end) cbc

