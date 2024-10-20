UK`s departure from EU escalates significantly

(MENAFN) The repercussions of Brexit, the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2020, have escalated significantly, now exceeding EUR30 billion. The British newspaper The Independent reported on Saturday that the UK has already disbursed EUR24 billion (approximately USD30 billion) to Brussels, with an additional EUR6.4 billion still pending. This brings the overall financial obligation to more than EUR30 billion, roughly equivalent to USD40 billion.



This revelation comes at a critical juncture for British Prime Keir Starmer, who is under mounting pressure to disclose the true financial implications of Brexit. His government is grappling with a substantial fiscal shortfall of up to EUR22 billion in the budget, a challenge it inherited from the previous Conservative administration.



As Starmer's government navigates these economic challenges, the escalating costs associated with Brexit highlight the ongoing complexities and financial strains stemming from the decision to leave the EU. The implications of these expenditures are significant, raising questions about the long-term economic landscape of the UK and the government's ability to manage its fiscal responsibilities effectively.

