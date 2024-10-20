Iran Begins Construction Of Border Walls, Says It Strengthens Measures Against Smuggling
Iran has started building walls across its eastern borders to
counter security risks, Iran's commander of the Border Guard Police
said.
According to Azernews , citing Irna, Brigadier
General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi in his statement to the media said that
the initiative aims to prevent the smuggling of fuel, goods, and
particularly drugs, adding that it also seeks to address illegal
immigration.
The Iranian commander said that the priority of this project is
securing the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“Based on security and military assessments, the most critical
areas are the borderlines with Pakistan and Afghanistan, which
account for 80% of drug trafficking into Iran,” General Goudarzi
explained.
The construction of the border walls has already kicked off in
southern Sistan and Baluchestan and in Khorasan Razavi provinces,
he said, noting that the next phase will extend to Ilam, Kurdistan,
and West Azerbaijan provinces all situated in the western frontiers
of the country.
General Goudarzi said that funding for the project has been
secured, and the focus is now on equipping construction sites.
