73 Killed In Latest Israeli Strikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 70 people, including women and children, have been killed in Israeli in northern Gaza, the BBC reported on Sunday.

At least 73 individuals were killed and dozens of others in the overnight raid on Beit Lahia, where many are still trapped under the rubble, Palestinian authorities said.

Hours before the latest strikes, Israeli forces opened“heavy gunfire” at the Indonesian Hospital in the city, where rescue efforts were impeded due to the collapse of communications and internet services.

An entire residential complex was razed in the raids, reported Wafa news agency,.but the Israeli military said it had pounded a“Hamas terror target” and was“doing everything possible to avoid causing harm to civilians”.

The Palestinians in northern Gaza were experiencing“unspeakable horrors” , UN's top humanitarian official Joyce Msuya said, stressing a stop to the“atrocities”.

Also on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his private residence had come under drone attack. He called the strike an attempt on his life.

Netanyahu wrote on X:“The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake.” he wrote in a post on X. But they were not at home at the time.

PAN Monitor