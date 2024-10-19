CCQ, DICID Hold Cultural Symposium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Community College of Qatar (CCQ), in partnership with the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), recently held a cultural symposium titled“Fundamentals of Interfaith Dialogue and Social and Cultural Communications.”

CCQ President Dr. Khaled Al Horr, and Deputy Chairman of the Center Dr. Youssef Al Siddiqi attended the event. The symposium also welcomed representatives from Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Lusail University, and Doha University for Science and Technology, along with a distinguished group of academics, researchers, and CCQ students.

This symposium is part of the Dialogue Initiative in Universities between Culture and Practice launched by DICID. The initiative aims to instill values of tolerance and constructive dialogue among university students, promoting openness and understanding among people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Al Horr underscored the shared commitment of higher education institutions in Qatar to fostering mutual understanding and respect among students. He emphasised that such events offer valuable opportunities for the exchange of ideas and encourage collaboration to build a more inclusive and diverse society.

Deputy Chairman of DICID Dr. Youssef Al Siddiqi praised CCQ for hosting this symposium as part of the center's ongoing initiative. He highlighted the productive collaboration with CCQ, which reflects the college's dedication to fostering intellectual awareness and promoting the values of dialogue and coexistence among its students and staff.