Iraqi Militia Claims Four Drone Attacks On Israeli Targets

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 20 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, yesterday, claimed responsibility for carrying out four drone strikes on Israeli targets.

In separate statements, the group reported launching two drone in the morning on two sites, including one in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

It also reported launching two drone attacks in the evening, on vital sites in the southern city of Eilat and again in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The group said, the strikes were carried out“in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” pledging to continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace.”

It did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraqi militias, has repeatedly attacked Israeli and U.S. positions in the region, to show support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel, after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Sept 23.– NNN-NINA

