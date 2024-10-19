GCC Secretary-General Praises UAE Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi praised on Saturday the valuable mediation efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which resulted in the exchange of 190 prisoners between the two sides.

Al-Budaiwi said in a press statement the success of UAE mediation for the ninth time is a and humanitarian achievement, reflecting the UAE constant commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means and dialogue, and enhancing its leading position in the regional and international arena.

He reaffirmed that this mediation represents a model to be emulated in striving towards a more stable and peaceful world, and reflects the strong relations between the Cooperation Council countries and regional and international partners, especially in the fields of enhancing security and stability in the world. (end)

mmg









MENAFN19102024000071011013ID1108797909