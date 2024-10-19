44 Poor Zarqa Families Receive Keys Of New Homes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct 19 (Petra) --Forty-four underprivileged families in Zarqa Governorate were handed keys to their new homes on Saturday as part of the royal initiative for poor families.Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the committee to follow up on the implementation of the King's initiatives, handed over the keys to beneficiary families in a ceremony attended by of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen, Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa, Zarqa Governor Firas Abu Qaud, Zarqa Mayor Imad Momani, and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Director General Jumana Atiyat.Issawi toured the fully-furnished homes, which accommodated for the needs of the families, especially the elderly and people with special needs.The housing units under the royal initiative, launched by His Majesty the King in 2005, are part of the Zarqa share of 100 homes out of a total of 1,300 that the King has ordered to be built across the country to provide a decent life for the poor, said Issawi.For her part, Mustafa said the impoverished families were selected according to fair and transparent criteria, taking into account family numbers, income and health conditions, with widows, orphans and people with disabilities a priority.The housing initiative, she pointed out, enhances the principle of empowerment in the national social protection strategy as it provides safe and healthy housing and a decent life for the most needy.