(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cruzeiro and Bahia played to a 1-1 draw at Mineirão on Friday. The match, part of the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, saw both teams vying for a spot in the top six. Gabriel Verón scored for the home team, while Luciano Rodríguez equalized for the visitors.



Cruzeiro remained in eighth place with 44 points, missing a chance to enter the G6. Bahia held onto sixth position with 46 points after securing the draw in Minas Gerais. The result kept both teams in the hunt for a coveted spot in the top six.



The home team will face Athletico-PR next Saturday in the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Before that, Cruzeiro will host Lanús on Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals. The match carries significant importance for the team's international aspirations.



Bahia's next fixture is scheduled for October 28th, when they will travel to Rio de Janeiro to play Vasco da Gama at São Januário Stadium. This match could prove crucial in their quest to maintain their position in the league table.







Cruzeiro opened the scoring in the 66th minute through a well-executed play. Matheus Pereira carried the ball from midfield and delivered a precise pass to Gabriel Verón. The striker finished with a first-time shot past goalkeeper Marcos Felipe.

Cruzeiro Misses G6 Opportunity in Tense Draw with Bahia

The home team thought they had doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Kaio Jorge found the net. However, VAR review nullified the goal, keeping the score at 1-0 in Cruzeiro's favor.



Bahia equalized in the 82nd minute with a quick counterattack. Ademir crossed from the right, finding an unmarked Luciano Rodríguez who tapped the ball into Cássio's net. The late goal ensured a share of the points for both teams.

