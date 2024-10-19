Kuwait Moi Busts Lawbreakers, Traffic Violators

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Interior has launched an all-out security and traffic crackdown at Al-Fahaheel area in Kuwait's southern Al-Ahmadi Governorate, targeting lawbreakers and traffic violators.

The campaign was carried out under the direction of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Al-Sabah, the ministry's public relations and security office said in a press release on Saturday.

During the crackdown, 2,220 various traffic violations and three drug cases were registered, 13 lawbreakers arrested, 16 cars and motorcycles seized and two people caught in an abnormal condition, it added.

The latest security measures came in the context of ongoing efforts to cement and beef up the country's security and stability, it underlined, urging citizens and residents alike to totally cooperate with security organs by means of reporting to police any violations, if there. (end)

