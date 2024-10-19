Araz Hydroelectric Plant Set For Reconstruction Under New Development Plan
10/19/2024 2:03:45 AM
The Araz Hydroelectric Power plant (HPP) will be reconstructed
as part of the“State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027,” according to
Tural Murtuzaliyev, Deputy Head of the State energy Service of
Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.
A tender has been announced for the design of the
reconstruction, with work expected to begin soon.
Originally built in 1970 under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev,
the Araz HPP has a generating capacity of 22 megawatts. The Araz
Reservoir can hold 1.2 billion cubic meters of water, with the
ability to reach 1.3 billion in emergency situations.
For over 50 years, the plant has been crucial in supplying
electricityff to Nakhchivan, especially during periods of energy
shortages. Its 55th anniversary will be celebrated next year as it
continues to play a key role in the region's energy
infrastructure.
