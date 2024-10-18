BPS Student Wins BWF Bronze Medal

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prakriti Bharath, a Grade 12 student and sports captain from Birla Public School Doha, won her first Senior BWF International Bronze Medal at the Egypt International held in Cairo. This is a significant milestone in Prakriti's athletic career as she transitions from junior to senior tournaments, a statement said.“We are incredibly proud of Prakriti's accomplishments,” the principal said. The school management and senior leadership team have congratulated the student.

