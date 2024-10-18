GOOD HOUSEKEEPING CELEBRATED 115Th ANNIVERSARY OF ICONIC GOOD HOUSEKEEPING SEAL WITH EXCLUSIVE TOURS OF THE GOOD HOUSEKEEPING INSTITUTE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guests Experienced Hands-on Lab Activations and Engaged with GH Seal Holding Brands

TODAY Co-Host Al Roker Signed Copies of His New Cookbook, Al Roker's Recipes to Live By

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Housekeeping Institute

opened its doors to celebrate the 115th

anniversary of the iconic Good Housekeeping Seal on October 8 with exclusive tours of the GH Labs and the famed GH Test Kitchen. Content creators and guests met GH scientists and analysts, experienced hands-on lab activations and shopped the GH Institute Seal Marketplace, to engage with brands that have earned the GH Seal. TODAY Co-Host Al Roker welcomed guests at the event and signed copies of his new cookbook,

Al Roker's Recipes to Live By.

Good Housekeeping celebrated the 115th Anniversary of the GH Seal with hands-on-lab activations and GH Institute tours.

Good Housekeeping Editor-in-Chief Jane Francisco, TODAY Co-Host Al Roker and Good Housekeeping Institute Executive Director Lexie Sachs celebrate the 115th Anniversary of the Good Housekeeping Seal at Hearst Tower on October 8th, 2024.

During the luncheon, Good Morning America Lifestyle Contributor Lori Bergamotto interviewed Good Housekeeping Editor-in-Chief Jane Francisco, for a behind the scenes look at the Seal's rich history and why the Seal remains such a trusted emblem today.

"Since 1909, when Good Housekeeping first coined the term "Seal of Approval," Good Housekeeping's Lab experts have evaluated thousands of products, including toys, mattresses, appliances, cars and more, setting the standard for quality and reliability and becoming one of America's most trusted and influential consumer emblems," says Good Housekeeping Editor-in-Chief Jane Francisco. "Now more than ever consumers are looking for products that work and are worth their money. Our Lab experts stand behind all of our Seal holding products (and their claims), and we back each one with our signature limited warranty. If an item with the GH Seal does not live up to its promise, our team will help fix the issue - on our dime."

Founded in 1900, the Good Housekeeping Institute was, at first, called the Good Housekeeping Experiment Station. The staff at the GH Experiment Station tested products and housekeeping methods and published articles about their discoveries and observations. In December 1909, with the beginning of the "Tested and Approved List" of all household products that were found to meet the Institute's standards of excellence. Good Housekeeping's Seal became so well known that it has become part of the lexicon with celebrities, governments, manufacturers, basically - everyone - using it.

Not every product that applies for the Seal receives it. The scientists in the

Good Housekeeping Institute

rigorously evaluate every product that applies to make sure that it performs well and that it does everything it promises, both on its packaging and in its advertisements.

Event partners included: Brooklinen, BÉIS, Bush's, Cascade, Downy, Swiffer, Dawn, Febreze, Fishers Finery, Little Journey, Mary Kay, Mowi, Mr. Clean, STEM, Tide, Tidy Cats and Weiman.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 139 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping ) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 53+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst , a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines, the world's largest lifestyle publisher, has a portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 150 million readers and site visitors each month - 57% of all millennials and 53% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: comScore/Simmons Multi-platform fusion 5-23/S23). The company publishes more than 200 magazine editions and 175 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest , TikTok

and on the

Inside the Institute

blog.

SOURCE Good Housekeeping

