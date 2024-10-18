Franklin County Tax Foreclosure Ski Area 11/7

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cranberry Pond

483 Big Tupper Rd, Town of Tupper Lake

1715 State Route 30, Tupper Lake

Live Auction with Bidding

MALONE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franklin County will hold a tax foreclosure auction for a premier ski area property, featuring four lots, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Bidders can participate either in person or online. Pre-Registration for the event is required, check the website for details.The live auction will take place at the Franklin County Court House Kitchen Room, located at 355 West Main St, Malone, NY, while online bidding will be available at NYSAuctions .Online bidders must be pre-approved by Monday, November 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM.A bidder's seminar is available to view now for those who are new to the process or need more information on participating in the auction.Property Showings: A showing is scheduled at 483 Big Tupper Rd on October 22, 2024, at 10:00 AM. To schedule an appointment, please call 845-635-3169 (option 7).The Tupper Lake properties featured in the auction are 483 Big Tupper Rd, with 445.58+/- acres, 1715 State Route 30 with waterfront on Tupper Lake, State Route 30 also with waterfront on Tupper Lake and Cranberry Pond with 50+/- acres.For further details, visit NYSAuctions or contact 845-635-3169 (option 7) with any inquiries.The NYSAuctions Team is a d/b/a of Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. of Pleasant Valley, NY. The company provides real property tax auction services to over a dozen municipalities throughout New York State and has conducted more than 300 municipal-property auctions since 1991.

Jennifer Gableman

Absolute Auctions & Realty, /NYSauctions

+1 845-635-3169

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.