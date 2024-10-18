AI Takes Center Stage At AAO 2024 As Compulink Unveils New Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company continues to boost ophthalmic practice productivity with latest Advantage innovations

- Wilson, Founder and CEO at CompulinkNEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compulink Healthcare Solutions , a leading provider of single database all-in-one EHR and practice management solutions for specialty practices, will showcase the latest innovations in its Advantage AI Practice® suite for ophthalmology at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO) in Chicago this weekend.AI Ambient Scribe Saves Providers Up to 3 Hours Documentation Time Per DayAmong the featured innovations is a groundbreaking AI-powered Ambient Medical Scribe. Developed in partnership with Quantum AI Health, this technology utilizes advanced Generative AI and Machine Learning to automatically generate comprehensive medical progress notes and accurate ICD-10 billing codes during consultations. This eliminates the need for physicians to spend hours on data entry, allowing them to dedicate more time to patients.“For 39 years, we've led the ophthalmic industry by providing solutions that streamline practice workflows and enhance patient care,” says Link Wilson, Founder and CEO at Compulink.“With the capabilities we are announcing today, we continue our focus on harnessing the latest technologies, including AI, to address some of healthcare's toughest challenges including staffing shortages, provider burnout, and rising costs.”Advancing Opthalmic Practice EfficiencyOther enhancements the company will spotlight at AAO include:Dashboard Technology – Advantage's customizable Dashboard engine lets practices create location and staff-specific dashboards. This empowers providers and staff to track progress, find areas for improvement, and measure their performance against goals in real-time.Next Generation Revenue Cycle Management Tools – Including the ability for clients to select from a choice of clearinghouse. Advantage's resilient EDI technology will also support enrollment in multiple clearinghouses and the ability to quickly switch clearinghouses to mitigate the risk of service interruptions due to cyber-attacks or other technical issues.Powerful Interoperability Solutions – Advantage enables providers to quickly transition disparate workflows, such as stand-alone fax machines and third-party portals, into centralized and streamlined communication of patient information across the entire care continuum – from provider to provider, hospitals, and HIEs.AI-Driven Client Support – Compulink Advantage Support Intelligence Engine, CASIE will provide a one-stop shop for user questions and product expertise, drawing from thousands of support documents and industry knowledge.“I was impressed by the innovative solutions showcased at Compulink's user conference this month, particularly the AI scribing solution and the Advantage Dashboard,” said Dottie Anstine, Co-CEO and Chief Innovation Officer, Ridge Eye Care, Inc.“These tools have the potential to be valuable innovations for our practice that will streamline workflows and allow our staff to focus on patients and not tedious tasks. I'm also interested in having answers to everyday questions with their AI support tool, CASIE. As a client, I'm thrilled to be partnering with a company at the forefront of ophthalmic technology.”Visit Compulink at booth 3633 at AAO 2024 to learn more about these exciting innovations and how Compulink's Advantage AI Practice® suite can transform your practice. Request a personalized demonstration today.About Compulink Healthcare SolutionsCompulink's Advantage AI Practice® all-in-one EHR and practice management solution has empowered specialty medical practices to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and simplify the delivery of high-quality patient care. Powered by intelligent workflow automation technology and fully workflow customizable, Compulink is used by more than 26,000 providers in 4700 locations, 80 ambulatory surgical centers, and 20 colleges and universities. Compulink offers comprehensive EHR solutions for dermatology, behavioral health, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, urology and ambulatory surgical centers. For more information, visit compulinkadvantage . Connect with Compulink via its Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

