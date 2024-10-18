Tele911 To Showcase Groundbreaking Solution To ER Overcrowding At HLTH 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO, Tele911

Dr. Hanna Eadeh, National Medical Director, Tele911

By connecting 911 callers with board-certified emergency physicians for telemedicine visits, Tele911 is transforming emergency care delivery

- Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO, Tele911PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tele911, The Leader in ER Diversion, is pleased to announce its participation in HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas. National Medical Director Hanna Eadeh, MD, and CEO Ramon Lizardo, MD, will be available to discuss how their telemedicine solution is transforming emergency care, significantly reducing ER overuse by patients with non-urgent conditions.Tele911's platform integrates telemedicine and patient navigation services with 911 systems, effectively diverting non-emergent patients from costly trips to the ER. This helps avoid unnecessary ambulance transports and emergency department visits, benefitting EMS providers, health systems and payers.“With Tele911, we have a unique opportunity to address the critical overutilization of emergency services by patients whose needs are better met outside of a hospital emergency department,” said Dr. Lizardo.“Our partners, including health plans and EMS providers, recognize this and are turning to Tele911 to help them solve the urgent issues of ER overcrowding and the strain on emergency resources.”Patient-Centered Care from the Comfort of HomeTele911's solution offers patients the option of a telemedicine consultation with a board-certified emergency physician, from the comfort of home. This service allows patients to bypass long ER wait times and avoid ambulance transport and emergency department bills and co-pays.Tele911's emergency physicians respond to consultation requests almost immediately, with company data showing an average response time of just 37 seconds.“Often, patients are unsure whether a trip to the ER is necessary,” said Dr. Eadeh, a board-certified emergency medicine and critical care physician.“With Tele911, they can consult with an emergency physician in under a minute. This provides peace of mind. Patients know they can safely stay home if this is what the doctor recommends.”Cost Savings and Rapid GrowthTele911 now operates in 17 locations across four states, impacting over 7 million people. In the last 9,000+ consults alone, Tele911 has delivered $28.8 million in savings to health plans.Tele911 services over 60 health plans to provide telemedicine services with emergency physicians for covered members. Additionally, state and county governments partner with Tele911 to provide the service to Medicaid beneficiaries with chronic health conditions, or to extend the service to all residents regardless of insurance status.Fire and EMS agencies in Texas, California, Florida and Maryland, including Baltimore City Fire Department – one of the nation's largest – have partnered with Tele911 to reduce transports to emergency departments for non-urgent cases.Tele911 patient care coordinators follow up after telemedicine visits, offering support with prescription delivery, transportation to clinic appointments, and referrals to social services. In cases where high-risk patients refuse transport against medical advice, Tele911 ER physicians advise hospital transport for their safety or to prevent the condition from worsening.To keep pace with demand, Tele911 is rapidly expanding, with over 300 fire and EMS agencies in its pipeline and every quarter a growing number onboarding. The company is also hiring for key positions, including bilingual patient care coordinators.“Our mission is to revolutionize emergency healthcare delivery by providing timely access to care when and where patients need it,” Lizardo said.“We're committed to providing exceptional patient care, while ensuring that emergency resources are used cost-effectively and efficiently so that they're available for the most critical cases.”Tele911 at HLTH 2024Please visit us at Booth #3254-40 at HLTH 2024, Oct. 20-23, in Las Vegas. To pre-book a meeting with a company representative, please contact .... Please indicate available dates, times and contact information. Every effort will be made to accommodate your interest subject to availability.About Tele911Tele911 Inc. is a healthcare technology company delivering telemedicine and patient navigation solutions tailored to the emergency medical services sector. The company was founded by leaders in emergency medicine and EMS, whose mission is to improve patients' lives and expand access to care, while reducing unnecessary healthcare costs and strain on providers. Tele911's telehealth platform provides integrated, intuitive, user-friendly clinical workflows. This enables more effective, efficient patient triage, care delivery, reporting and follow up to meet the needs of fire departments, EMS agencies, health systems, and local and national payer and risk-bearing organizations. For more information, visit tele911 .

