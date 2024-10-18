J & K Bank Shines At ASSOCHAM Annual Summit & Awards

The Bank's Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Anjum received the award, under 'Small Banks' category, at the hands of Former Deputy Governor (RBI) R Gandhi. Held in Mumbai last night, the high-profile event marked by the presence of eminent personalities saw the Bank earning accolades for its sustained contributions to the financial sector.

Commenting upon the development, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash expressed his gratitude for the recognition and said,“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from ASSOCHAM. I thank the organizers for this award, which truly belongs to every member of the J&K Bank family. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to excellence are unmatched and this acknowledgement is a reflection of their tireless efforts.”

“Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our role in driving financial inclusion and supporting the country's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Our journey is fuelled by innovation and customer-centricity, and this recognition motivates us to aim even higher”, he added.

The award highlights Bank's growing presence and solid performance in the banking industry, thereby cementing its reputation as an important player in the country's financial sector.

