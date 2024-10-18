Austin Grand Prix: F1’S Solid Start In America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Formula 1 season reconnects with the American continent from Austin on October 20 to Las Vegas on November 24. At this point, the 2024 season might reveal if a new driver and team will win the World Championship.



McLaren has the best chance to change the course of history. The Texan Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas takes place after a three-week break.



This race will see the return of the Sprint format. Lando Norris is favored to increase his victory count in Austin as he aims to close the 52-point gap to Max Verstappen in the championship with six races left.



Norris secured his third F1 win in dominant fashion last time in Singapore. Verstappen hasn't stood on top of the podium since the Spanish Grand Prix in June. He remains the most likely driver to win this weekend.



However, McLaren's Oscar Piastri shares the same odds, as the Australian has already claimed two victories this year. The American continent always brings clarity to the calendar, and this strength draws in spectators.







Las Vegas is the newest track of all current circuits. The path is set from Austin to Mexico to Brazil and Las Vegas. The American continent represents a solidification for Formula 1.

Austin Solidifies Its Place in Formula 1

Austin has become one of the best races in the top category, despite initial doubts about its future. We're now entering the final quarter of the season, which has a record 24 races with 6 remaining.



The American races come before the series moves to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Austin has established itself, while Mexico City and Brazil maintain their positions.



Las Vegas, despite a rocky start, ended up being a great venue and spectacle for the category, aligning with Liberty Media's goals. The projection for the continent points towards maintaining these venues on the calendar.



It benefits the top category, with commercial and economic aspects already agreed upon. Each venue pays a set fee. The economic impact is significant, with $1 million or more generated per event.



The American races could see a shift towards a new World Champion, both in the drivers' and constructors' championships.



McLaren has now surpassed Red Bull, and Lando Norris is closing in on Max Verstappen. These upcoming races will be crucial in determining the outcome of the 2024 season.

