Philippine VP Duterte Threatens To Dig Up Dictator Marcos' Remains

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manila: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte threatened on Friday to dig up the remains of President Ferdinand Marcos' dictator father and toss them into the sea, as their bitter feud heats up ahead of upcoming elections.

The Duterte and Marcos families have had a very public falling out as both attempt to shore up their rival support bases and secure key positions ahead of the mid-term next year and presidential in 2028.

The remains of the elder Marcos were laid to rest at the "Cemetery of Heroes" in 2016 after then-president Rodrigo Duterte, Sara's father, dismissed public criticism that the long-deceased dictator -- accused of widespread rights abuses and embezzling billions -- did not deserve the honour.

Sara Duterte, 46, told reporters on Friday she had relayed the exhumation threat to the incumbent president's elder sister, Senator Imee Marcos, and warned their family to stop harassing her.

"One of these days, I will go there. I will get the body of your father and throw it in the West Philippine Sea," Duterte said, using the Filipino name for the portion of the South China Sea claimed by Manila.

Marcos' spokesman Cesar Chavez said the presidential palace had no comment on the issue.

Duterte is facing impeachment threats in the House of Representatives, led by Marcos's cousin Martin Romualdez, who is also expected to run in 2028.

She quit her cabinet post of education secretary in June after relations between the two families reached breaking point.

Months earlier, her father had accused Marcos of being a "drug addict", with the president hitting back the next day and claiming his predecessor's health was failing due to long-term use of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Neither provided evidence of their allegations.

On Friday, the vice president said she felt "used" after teaming up with Marcos for the May 2022 election, which they won by landslide.

"It's not my fault that we are on this road to hell," the younger Duterte said during a two-hour news conference where she did most of the talking.

"That's why I left the administration (because) I did not like what I was hearing there, I did not like what I was seeing there".

Duterte remains the constitutional successor to 67-year-old Marcos.