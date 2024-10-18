Sony India Establishes 'Cinema Is Coming Home' Concept For BRAVIA Televisions, Stamped By Acclaimed Filmmaker Mr. S.S. Rajamouli's Cinematic Vision

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

BRAVIA 'Cinema is Coming Home' delivers a seamless, immersive movie experience at home

Mr. S.S. Rajamouli champions Sony's 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept for an immersive home viewing experience



Sony India proudly announces a significant moment in home entertainment with the introduction of 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept. This innovative vision is designed to uplift how consumers enjoy movies at home, merging Sony's cutting-edge technology with a rich cinematic experience. With the endorsement of acclaimed filmmaker Mr. S.S. Rajamouli, this association promises to redefine how Indians watch movies at home.





Sony India establishes 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept for BRAVIA televisions





Building on the decades of operating at the heart of the professional film production equipment development as well as film production and distribution, Sony is in a unique position that allows it to utilise its unparalleled film industry, professional equipment, and consumer electronics experience with its pioneering BRAVIA television and BRAVIA Theatre home audio devices to create this seamless cinematic experience.





The Cinema is Coming Home concept is not just a product launch but a lifestyle transformation for movie lovers, allowing them to recreate cinema like experience in the comfort of their homes. This concept is important for three key reasons, first and foremost is cinematic picture and sound. Thanks to advanced picture and audio technology in BRAVIA televisions, we are now able to express a vividness and a sense of immersion that conventional televisions cannot. Next is Studio Calibration, wherein collaboration with Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Core, we provide the picture quality as intended by their creators. Lastly, there is the high-quality film experience where BRAVIA incorporates cinema-derived technologies such as IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision and Atmos.





Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India said,“With 'Cinema is Coming Home,' we are bringing to life the filmmaker's vision in the most authentic way possible. Our BRAVIA products are designed to deliver the ultimate cinema experience, combining dazzling picture quality with immersive sound that resonates with the soul of movie enthusiasts.”





Mr. S.S. Rajamo​uli champions Sony's 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept for an immersive home viewing experience

Mr. S.S. Rajamouli, acclaimed filmmaker, advocated Sony's 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept, underscoring its role in providing a genuine viewing experience for film lovers. Partnering with Sony India, Mr. Rajamouli stresses the necessity of experiencing movies in their authentic form, asserting that the BRAVIA televisions enables audiences to fully engage with the magic and emotion of cinema from their own living rooms. With exceptional picture quality and immersive sound, Sony's groundbreaking products are designed to bring the filmmaker's vision to life, revolutionizing how viewers connect with their favourite films and transforming every home into a cinematic haven.





Mr. S.S. Rajamouli, acclaimed filmmaker said,“I wholeheartedly endorse Sony's 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept, as it resonates with my vision as a filmmaker. This concept redefines the home viewing experience, enabling audiences to truly immerse themselves in the authentic essence of cinema. With the new BRAVIA series, viewers can enjoy stunning picture quality and immersive sound, transforming their living rooms into a genuine cinematic haven. It's not just about watching a film; it's about experiencing the magic and emotion of storytelling in the comfort of home.”





Talking about the association, Mr. Nayyar added,“I am fully convinced that Mr. S.S. Rajamouli is the best person to effectively communicate Sony's 'Cinema is Coming Home' concept to our customers.”





BRAVIA FY24 lineup delivers an immersive cinematic experience at home with enhanced picture and sound quality

Sony has meticulously crafted the new BRAVIA 9, 8, 7, and 3 series, bringing the magic of the big screen right into living rooms. The flagship BRAVIA 9 series lead the line-up with Backlit MasterDrive and high peak luminance, supreme contrast, and natural colours, delivering a breathtakingly realistic viewing experience. Paired with the newly launched BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9 and Bravia Theatre Quad, consumers will experience cinematic sound and picture quality in a way that has never been seen before in home entertainment system. To increase customer brand recognition of BRAVIA and to help customers better understand our products, we have introduced marketing names in addition to model names and changed our naming rules.





Sony India is offering exciting promotional offers on BRAVIA televisions and home theatres, making it the perfect time for customers to bring home the luxury of cinema.



3 years comprehensive warranty on select BRAVIA televisions

Instant cashback of up to Rs. 25,000/-

One free EMI on select range of BRAVIA televisions

Single combo EMI scheme for televisions and soundbar starting from 2,995/- Discount of up to Rs. 64,990/- on unique combo purchase of select BRAVIA televisions along with BRAVIA Theatre soundbar combo





With a strong product lineup, endorsement from Mr. S.S. Rajamouli and exciting consumer promotion offers, Sony is confident to reinforce itself as a leader in the premium television segment in India.





About Sony India Pvt. Ltd .

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.





