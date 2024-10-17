Iraq's Kurdistan Region Parliamentary Elections Kick Off

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- booths in Iraq's Kurdistan region started receiving voters for the parliamentary early Friday, according to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission. The commission noted that 215,000 voters are taking part in the elections, adding that vote casting is held in 165 election centers across region. There are 1,190 candidates of 13 parties, including independent candidates in the parliamentary elections, competing for 100 seats. (end) sbr

