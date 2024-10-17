عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Parliamentary Elections Kick Off


10/17/2024 11:56:10 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- voting booths in Iraq's Kurdistan region started receiving voters for the parliamentary elections early Friday, according to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission.
The commission noted that 215,000 voters are taking part in the elections, adding that vote casting is held in 165 election centers across region.
There are 1,190 candidates of 13 parties, including independent candidates in the parliamentary elections, competing for 100 seats. (end)
sbr





MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108793682


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search