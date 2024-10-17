OAS – Ferrero Group Host Conference To Help Promote Access To Rights For Youth In The Americas Through Sports And Play

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The conference“Promoting Access to Rights for youth in the Americas through Sports and Play” was organized with the objective to discuss the importance of active lifestyles and sports as enablers for equity, social inclusion, and human development. The ceremony was inaugurated by the welcoming words of OAS secretary-general, Luis Almagro, and ambassador Roberto Nocella, permanent observer of Italy to the OAS.



OAS Secretary-General Almagro, said:

“Our partnership with Ferrero reflects a shared vision: that promoting access to these rights is not just a goal, but a responsibility. Sports and play are integral to ensuring that every young person in the Americas can develop the skills, confidence, and resilience they need to succeed in life. We know that sports participation is linked to essential rights – such as the right to education, the right to health, and the right to recreation – and these rights are essential for building more just and equitable societies.”

Ambassador Roberto Nocella, remarked:

“We are very glad to host OAS and one of our great partners, Ferrero Group, at the Embassy of Italy here today. This event is very much in line with Italy's sports diplomacy. We believe that sport enables the fulfilment of human rights such as the right to physical and mental health and the full development of human personality, without any form of discrimination.”

Maricarmen Plata, Secretary for Access to Rights and Equity (SARE) of the OAS, moderated the discussion panel with the participation of high-level academic experts, including Kitt Petersen, MD, Professor of Medicine, Yale University; Spyridoula Vazou, Associate Professor of Kinesiology, Michigan State University; and Jeanne Blankenship, MS RDN, vice president of US Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, who exchanged expertise about the importance of active lifestyles and explored how sports can be a powerful driver for positive social change.

“The recent cooperation agreement by the Organization of American States (OAS) and Ferrero International is a clear example of successful collaboration between public and private sector in the pursue of helping guarantee the rights of children, adolescents and women, and seek gender equality in sports in the Americas,” remarked Matteo Mattei, vice president of institutional affairs and corporate communication area international of Ferrero International.

“The partnership emerged from the shared commitments and already performed two local events and trainings in Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay).”

The Secretary for Access to Rights and Equity (SARE) of the OAS, Maricarmen Plata, concluded:

“Sport is inextricably linked to other human rights, the right of children to play, the right of women to participate in sports, and the right of people with disabilities to participate on an equal opportunity basis. This collaboration aims to promote active lifestyles and sports as key enablers for equity, social inclusion, and capacity building.”

The event was organized by the Secretariat for Access to Rights and Equity (SARE) of the Organization of American States (OAS) and Ferrero International with the support of the Permanent Observer Mission of Italy to the OAS and the embassy of Italy in Washington.

Ferrero's corporate social responsibility program Joy of Moving, which is already present in Americas in the United States, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina, and was recently launched in Uruguay, seeks to make a positive impact by encouraging families to embrace movement, active lifestyles and developing life skills in a joyful and lively manner.

