CME Group Announces First Trades Of CBL Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) Futures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its new CBL Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) futures have launched and are available for trading. A total of five contracts traded as a block between Freepoint and Mercuria on October 14, 2024.

"We are pleased to see interest and support for our new CBL ACCU futures, which are the latest product we have launched with Xpansiv to help clients manage the risks associated with carbon reduction strategies," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "Demand for Australian carbon credits is increasing on both a compliance and voluntary basis. ACCU futures will not only provide access to the Australian market but will also help establish a forward curve, allowing for more price discovery in this rapidly evolving space."

CBL ACCU futures are physically-settled and based on Xpansiv market CBL's underlying ACCU spot market.

CBL ACCU Futures allow for delivery of Australian carbon credits (that meet the screening criteria set out in NYMEX rules) on the Australian National Registry of Emissions Units (ANREU).

Deliveries will be facilitated by CBL.

CBL ACCU futures are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit here .

