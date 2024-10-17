Sight Sciences To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences” or the“Company”), an eyecare company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies that elevate the standard of care, today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the close on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The Company's management will discuss the results during a call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at , on the Investors page in the News & Events section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System is an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and (ii) CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company's TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (“MGD”), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit for more information.

