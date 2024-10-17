Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results
BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.3%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 22.1% and 20.4%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 24.9%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 37.0%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 36.4% and 34.5%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 41.9%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.
|
| ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1 Year
| 3 Year
| 5 Year
| 10 Year
| Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
| 37.0%
| 13.1%
| 16.4%
| 14.0%
| Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
| 41.9%
| 13.9%
| 16.4%
| 14.4%
| Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
| 34.5%
| 10.6%
| 14.9%
| 12.0%
| S&P 500
| 36.4%
| 11.9%
| 16.0%
| 13.4%
|
|
|
|
|
| NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
|
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:
|
|
|
|
| 9/30/2024
| 9/30/2023
| Net assets
| $2,739,312,275
| $2,347,175,163
| Shares outstanding
| 112,690,081
| 120,809,873
| Net asset value per share
| $24.31
| $19.43
|
|
|
| TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024)
|
|
|
| % of Net Assets
| Apple Inc.
| 7.7%
| Microsoft Corporation
| 7.4%
| NVIDIA Corporation
| 6.3%
| Amazon.com, Inc.
| 4.1%
| Alphabet Inc. Class A
| 3.5%
| Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
| 2.8%
| JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| 2.0%
| Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
| 1.9%
| Broadcom Inc.
| 1.8%
| Eli Lilly and Company
| 1.8%
| Total
| 39.3 %
| *Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
|
|
|
| SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024)
|
|
|
| % of Net Assets
| Information Technology
| 31.0%
| Financials
| 12.5%
| Health Care
| 11.6%
| Consumer Discretionary
| 10.3%
| Communication Services
| 9.0%
| Industrials
| 8.5%
| Consumer Staples
| 6.1%
| Energy
| 3.6%
| Utilities
| 2.4%
| Real Estate
| 2.3%
| Materials
| 2.1%
|
|
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: . For further information please contact:
