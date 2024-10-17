Wabbi Named A 2024 Bostinno Fire Award Honoree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brittany GreenfieldBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wabbi , the leading innovator in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 BostInno Fire Award honoree. The annual Fire Awards celebrate Boston's most promising companies and entrepreneurs who are igniting innovation across the region, and Wabbi is honored to be among this year's select group of honorees.Wabbi's inclusion in the BostInno Fire Awards is a reflection of the company's pivotal role in transforming how modern organizations address application security. In today's fast-paced software development environments, security is often viewed as a bottleneck to delivery timelines. Wabbi is changing that narrative by integrating security seamlessly into development workflows, allowing teams to manage security risks without slowing down their ability to deliver.Pioneering the Future of DevSecOpsAs the pioneer in ASPM, Wabbi's platform orchestrates security policies, tools, and workflows to ensure that security is baked into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) without sacrificing speed or agility. This approach not only streamlines security processes but also empowers developers to take ownership of security tasks within their existing workflows. Wabbi's ASPM solution automates vulnerability prioritization, manages security debt, and provides real-time visibility into the security posture of applications, enabling faster, more secure releases.Empowering Innovation While Managing Risk“Being recognized by BostInno as a Fire Award honoree is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Brittany Greenfield, Founder and CEO of Wabbi.“We've always believed that security shouldn't come at the cost of innovation. Our mission is to ensure that security becomes a natural part of every organization's software development process, and this award further validates the impact Wabbi is making in the DevSecOps space.”In 2024, Wabbi's platform has continued to gain traction among high-growth SaaS companies, enterprises, and development teams that need to strike a balance between speed and security. By enabling continuous security practices without disrupting existing workflows, Wabbi's ASPM solution allows teams to mitigate risks proactively while maintaining velocity.Celebrating Boston's Innovation EcosystemThe BostInno Fire Awards shine a spotlight on companies that are not only excelling within their industries but also contributing to the innovation ecosystem in Boston. Wabbi's recognition highlights the growing importance of security as part of modern software development practices and underscores the value of ASPM in helping organizations achieve operational resilience.About Wabbi:Wabbi is the industry's leading Application Security Posture Management Platform. A 2021 RSA Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Wabbi's Continuous Security solution orchestrates and correlates all components of an application security program to bridge the gap between security and development to meet the ever-escalating demands of deploying application security in the SDLC.From policy deployment, vulnerability management, and secure release management, Wabbi's Continuous Security platform allows organizations to confidently ship code that meets their application-specific security standards, without sacrificing agility or velocity. By orchestrating each enterprise's unique application security program, security teams capture centralized, automated governance, while development teams are empowered to manage security as part of their day-to-day workflows, unifying processes between Development, Security & Operations teams.With Wabbi, companies keep code shipping – securely.Learn More at

