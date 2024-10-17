Peru Considers Military Deployment For Internal Order Amid Rising Crime

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian is weighing the option of deploying the to maintain internal order. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident where a teacher was shot in front of his students.



Prime Gustavo Adrianzén shared this information with journalists on Tuesday. Adrianzén stated that if necessary, they would consider having the Armed Forces take control of internal order with support.



He emphasized that this option is under evaluation and has not been ruled out. The government is also contemplating extending the state of emergency beyond the current 13 districts of Lima and one in Callao.



Currently, the National Police is responsible for public order, with military support in areas under a state of emergency. Adrianzén noted that while results since the declaration on September 26 have been good, they are not optimal.







He mentioned ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal gangs and prevent extortion activities. The recent murder of teacher Julio César Pacheco in a school in Ate district has sparked criticism about the effectiveness of current security measures.



Security camera footage showed the suspected hitman arriving at the school disguised as a delivery person. Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez revealed that the assailant had been following Pacheco since the previous day.



On September 26, authorities declared a state of emergency in response to protests by transport workers against widespread extortion



Official data shows extortion cases in Peru increased from 4,000 in 2021 to nearly 20,000 in 2023. El Comercio newspaper reported 1,493 violent deaths so far this year, surpassing the total for 2023.



As the government considers its options, the focus remains on addressing the escalating crime rate and ensuring public safety in Peru's capital region.

