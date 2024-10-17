Compassionate Atlanta Presents Compassioncon 2024:

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Everyone is Welcome at CompassionCon

A Day of Kindness, Equity, and Community in Partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting's 'Be My Neighbor Day' with Daniel Tiger

- Dalai LamaDECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compassionate Atlanta (CA) is thrilled to announce CompassionCon 2024, a vibrant intergenerational outdoor festival celebrating the power of compassion throughout Georgia's communities. Join us on Sunday, October 27th, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Legacy Park in Decatur, GA as we bring together neighbors, families, and local leaders to promote equity, inclusion, and kindness.This year's festival will feature Be My Neighbor Day, presented in partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) and inspired by PBS Kids' beloved character, Daniel Tiger. Families, and their pets, can participate in the costume parade, photo opportunities with Daniel Tiger, with interactive experiences that emphasize the importance of being a compassionate neighbor. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged.CompassionCon 2024 will showcase live music, art displays, food trucks, wellness programs, and mobile healthcare services, ensuring there's something for everyone. The festival's layout will symbolize the ecosystem of a compassionate and inclusive community, illustrating how acts of kindness can create ripples of positive change.Over the past 10 years, CA has engaged 25,000+ individuals, promoting compassionate action as the fabric of community building. Our goal to complete this year's programming is to raise $30,000 to further our mission. If you are unable to attend, please consider donating on our website.“Compassion transforms lives and strengthens communities,” says Leanne Rubenstein, Co-Director of Compassionate Atlanta.“CompassionCon is our opportunity to demonstrate how simple acts of kindness can lead to meaningful change. Partnering with GPB for Be My Neighbor Day aligns perfectly with our mission to foster compassion and connection.”Iyabo Onipede, Co-Director of CA, adds,“This festival invites everyone to join in building more compassionate and inclusive communities. Together, we illuminate the power of kindness and its significant impact.”Event Details:.Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM.Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024.Location: Legacy Park, Decatur, GA.Admission: Free (registration requested).Presenting Sponsors: Gilead Health Sciences, DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Balloons over Atlanta, and Live In Color Agency.We invite all media coverage to amplify the message of compassion. For media inquiries, interview requests & registration, please contact Nancy Goldberg at Live In Color Agency for more information.About Compassionate Atlanta:CA is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating compassion throughout the Greater Atlanta area. Led by Co-Directors Leanne Rubenstein and Iyabo Onipede, the organization empowers individuals to take compassionate action, building stronger and more inclusive communities. Visit

Nancy Goldberg

Live In Color Agency

+1 786-475-5488

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.