Apogee Appoints Cord Cohee As Vice President Of Operations

Apogee is pleased to announce the appointment of Cord Cohee as the new Vice President of Operations, effective September 2024. In this role, Cohee will leverage his extensive experience in operations management and military leadership to enhance Apogee's operational efficiency and strategic initiatives.

Cord Cohee, Vice President of Operations at Apogee

Cohee previously served as the Senior Director of Operations at Apogee where he successfully led the company's Adaptive Acquisition portfolio, encompassing six crucial projects with a total contract value of $630 million and 350 employees across nine states. His leadership was instrumental in managing key areas including acquisition, engineering, logistics, cybersecurity, contracting, and program execution, tailored for clients such as the United States Air Force (USAF), United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), and United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM.)

Under his direction, Apogee's Operations Program Management Office has provided program and technical management solutions, supporting over 600 operations personnel, and enabling performance, collaboration, and adaptability across Apogee's portfolios in Digital Transformation, Adaptive Acquisition, and Mission Operations.

Before joining Apogee, Cohee had an extensive career in the USAF, where he held key leadership roles, including Director of Intelligence for US Air Force Central Command. There, he oversaw a 120-person team dedicated to developing Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) workforce capabilities for operations in the Middle East. His innovative approach significantly enhanced combat ISR capacity and the adoption of cloud-based solutions across multiple operational frameworks.

Cohee is graduate of several institutions, including the Harvard Kennedy School, where he earned a Master's in Public Policy, and the National Defense University, where he earned a Master's in National Security Strategy. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the United States Air Force Academy.

"Cord's remarkable track record of success and his deep understanding of both military and operational management make him an ideal fit for the role of Vice President of Operations at Apogee," said Chief Executive Officer, Frank Varga. "His dedication to employee welfare, coupled with his unwavering commitment to the mission success of our customers, is unmatched." We are excited to have him lead our operations efforts and continue to drive innovation within Apogee and our client partners."

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting .

