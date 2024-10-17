Jordan, Malaysia Discuss Efforts To Halt Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) - Foreign Ayman Safadi held a phone call with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, to discuss urgent measures aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, and the Palestinian people, as well as protecting holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.The ministers also focused on coordinating humanitarian aid efforts to address the crisis in Gaza caused by the ongoing aggression.They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.Additionally, Safadi and Hasan emphasized the importance of continued coordination within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to support Palestinian rights and address regional and international challenges.