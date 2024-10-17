Years Of War In Congo Have Created A Dire Mental Health Crisis. But Little Support Is Available

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Sam Mednick and Ruth Alonga on AP News .

The number of people who received psychosocial support in camps around the main city of Goma increased more than 200% between January and June compared to the same period last year - from 6,600 to more than 20,000 - according to aid group Action Against Hunger.

The number of people reporting suicidal thoughts has jumped from about five a month at the beginning of the year to more than 120, it said.

