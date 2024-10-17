Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Pedestrian Killed In Attack By Biker

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident of road rage in Hyderabad, a bike rider killed an elderly pedestrian after the latter advised him to slow down.

The CCTV footage of the incident that occurred a few days ago in Alwal surfaced after the 65-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The elderly man was crossing the road in Alwal under Alwal Station limits. When a young man on a bike brushed past him, the pedestrian advised him to slow down.

An enraged biker parked his vehicle by the roadside and brutally thrashed the elderly man. A woman, said to be the wife of the accused, was pillion riding while a child was seated on the bike's fuel tank.

Though the woman tried to pacify him, he rushed menacingly towards the elderly man and attacked him. Not stopping at that he pushed the pedestrian to the ground as passersby watched the incident in horror.

As the victim collapsed on the ground with head injuries, the biker headed towards his vehicle and drew away with the woman and child.

The victim, identified as Anjaneyulu, was later shifted to hospital, where he succumbed on Thursday. His family said they spent lakhs of rupees on his treatment but could not save him.

The incident occurred on the night of September 30. The victim's family lodged a complaint with the police and demanded that the person responsible for his death be punished severely.

A case was registered at Alwal Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The police took the accused into custody and produced him in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. A police officer said further investigations were on.